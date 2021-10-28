The extension of Sun Lakes Boulevard to Sunset Avenue is long overdue and a vital life saving move allowing a more rapid access to the community. Claiming that the extension will be harmful to senior citizens is simply not true; it might bother those living close to the extension but the overall result is more beneficial.
Right now those who live in the Sun Lakes community are far more at risk because of the ongoing major traffic jams on Highland Springs Avenue causing significant delays for emergency vehicles attempting to reach the community. Extending Sun Lakes Blvd. to Sunset Avenue will drain off a substantial number of vehicles from Highland Springs Avenue allowing emergency vehicles a quicker access to the Sun Lakes community in their life saving efforts. The greater good is the overall result and should not be swayed by the inconvenience to a few who live near the extension itself. Actually those who are inconvenienced may well in time be the beneficiaries of the more rapid access of those who care.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
