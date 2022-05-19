May 13, 2022
So, another logistics facility, the Summit Station Warehouse, is planned for the Banning Pass (Pass): 2.5 million square feet. And this one is proposed to be located in Beaumont across the street from me (Solera)! How many warehouses does that make in the Pass: eight for 20 million square feet? How many trucks service them daily, perhaps 12,000? And this is just in the Pass. How about Moreno Valley: maybe 40 million square feet and 14,000 trucks? How about the I-10 corridor: maybe 300 million square feet and 120,000 trucks? How many more warehouses are planned?
Thirty years ago I worked for the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG). SCAG was told that if goods delivered to the Port of Long Beach could not be off-loaded and on their way through the LA Basin within 24 hours, ship traffic would shift to either Mexico or Seattle and the Port of Long Beach would die. So there you have it: cities, counties, the state and we consumers - piglets on a sow hog (China).
The scale of warehouses and truck traffic is overwhelming: land use patterns, crowded/broken highways, air pollution. I am not an expert on warehouses, but, just to focus on air pollution, I wonder how the cumulative effects of pulmonary health issues from diesel trucks are stated in EISs and how officials still approve the projects. In spring the breeze concentrates air pollution and blows it out to the Desert via the Pass. I believe all elected official like warehouses and approve them with tax base dollar signs in their eyes (and perhaps money in a few pockets, too). I see that there are a few anti-warehouse lawsuits grinding away: perhaps they are the only way to beat them. And if America wakes up to how detrimental its China dependency is, perhaps the pattern of manufacturing and moving goods in America might change.
At the April 28 Taste of the Pass I asked Riverside county supervisor candidate Lloyd White what he thought of the state of California continuing to allow the building of houses with the water crisis situation (another discussion topic). He answered something to the effect that the State ignores the issue and then volunteered: “warehouses don’t use water.” THAT told me where he stands on warehouses and I will not vote for him. I hope every candidate for local government office takes a stand on warehouses. If they do, I bet the field of candidates I might consider to vote for on June 7 will be pretty small.
Richard Crowe, Banning
