My 8-year-old is now homeschooled indefinitely courtesy of Covid-19.
We know parents are panicking about how to keep their kids busy.
We know people are feeling a little depressed with the gloomy weather and Coronavirus restrictions.
Our house backs up against a green belt. People are using the walking trail, as a way to get some much needed exercise while keeping social distance.
My daughter Hailey has decided to turn our windows into an art gallery for all the passers by.
She can stay busy sharing some joy to others that we won't be coming face to face with.
Today, in the rain, she offered our neighborhood a Rainbow on the corner window.
Tomorrow, she will muster up a new idea for a joyful creation on another window.
When we saw a neighbor pause to take notice, we thought it would be a wonderful trend for others to take part in. We hope your readers will turn their windows into art galleries for everyone to enjoy.
May all the children (and children at heart) stuck indoors fill their windows with joyful creations, encouraging words or jokes printed in huge letters for people to read from the sidewalk.
With schools closed and nothing to cover for local sports, maybe you can transform some of your paper into an art gallery too!
Anne and Hailey Landingham, Beaumont
