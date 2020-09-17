In response to the lady who had trouble with Stagecoach Tow — The only and most effective way to deal with this merchant, when you feel you have been "wronged" -- is to take them to Small Claims Court.
I know, because I did, and I won.
Another person I know did the same thing. The manager, who is the owners brother, will not work things out satisfactorily with a customer, and believe me I tried. Their service was dispatched to me through AAA, and in court the judge even told the AAA representative that she thought AAA should think seriously about using their services again. The manager could have worked out the problem with me for a few hundreds of dollars — but in court, he was made to pay thousands. So, if you feel you were wronged — go to court.
Maybe someday they will realize the value of good customer service.
Sharon Trapan, Banning
