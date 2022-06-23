June 16, 2022
I’m still in a state of shock over what Banning is doing to its especially senior residents, since there are so many of us here. I can’t believe I just bought a home here in January. I never imagined I’d have to “investigate” the city I was going to move to, first, to make sure everything was on the up and up. The stuff going on here!
What I’ve discovered is that the residents are “expendable.” I think Banning would just prefer that we leave or die. We are such an inconvenience, complaining about their precious warehouse projects. Wanting our rights and comfort and quality of life. How dare we? How dare we stop the wholesale destruction of our property values and our way of life because of the warehouses they want to move in?
Since I’m stuck here, I’ve made it my life’s mission to vote out the city council member for my district, and to inform and support efforts to oust the other members. I’m supporting the Pass Action Group with my checkbook, and I don’t even live on that side of town. But I shop in that side of town. My pharmacy is there. My medical lab is there. My dentist is there. The idea of traveling through there after the warehouse moves in is incomprehensible to me. Wait until all the people moving into the new homes in the north side of the city find out what’s going on in the south side of the city, and how it’s going to impact them. They will be outraged.
We need city council members that make the city’s residents their priority. Council members who actually care about us.
Theresa Jennings, Banning
