When I read Mr. Ruele's and Mr. Bibbo's political cavils about the left, the liberals, the socialists or anyone else they perceive disagrees with their opinions of the facts, I chalk it up to a biased mindset that cannot be understood or reasoned with.
But after reading Mr. Bibbo's nostalgic romp through his early years and the culminating victorious end to WWII, I feel not only obligated, but compelled to set the record straight about the naval victory over the Imperial Japanese Navy.
Since that victory was not "fake news,” and we have photographic proof that was real history and should be recounted accurately.
In April and May of 1942 naval intelligence discovered that the Japanese were planning something in the area of the Coral Sea.
Accordingly, Admiral Nimitz dispatched a small carrier task force to meet them. On May 4, and May 8, we looked for and finally engaged the enemy in what became first naval battle that was fought entirely between naval aircraft wherein the surface vessels did not come within visual contact. We lost the fleet carrier Lexington and the Yorktown was badly damaged. We did not checkmate the Japanese, but we checked them with loss of a light carrier and damage to a fleet carrier. It was a tactical victory for Japan but a strategic victory for the U.S.
Having checked the southern expansion of the Japanese with the draw at Coral Sea, We launched the invasion Guadalcanal two months later.
The Yorktown returned to Pearl Harbor for repairs.
While the Yorktown was being repaired, the desperate battle for Guadalcanal proceeded and naval intelligence figured out that the Japanese were going to move against Midway Island.
The way they determined this is well known. The time frame of the battle of Midway covers June 4-June 7, but was essentially over in one day and mostly in 5 minutes. Nimitz dispatched his only three carriers to lie in wait north of Midway in an ambush worthy of the Old West.
The Japanese came with a full battle group of four fleet carriers and several supporting surface ships.
The U.S. Navy pounced and after a disastrous and suicidal attack by our torpedo that rendered no hits, the dive-bombers came in from high altitude and sank three Japanese carriers in five minutes.
Admiral Spruance sent his planes to find and sink the last carrier, which they did. In the mean time the Japanese found the Yorktown and set her ablaze. The Japanese lost four carriers; one heavy cruiser; one heavy cruiser damaged; and 248 aircraft.
We lost the Yorktown, one destroyer and 150 aircraft.
With the loss of the four carriers the Japanese also lost a good number of their seasoned pilots.
The Japanese naval pilots were excellent and the loss would eventually prove fatal. This brings us to The Great Marianas Turkey Shoot, which took place during the Battle of the Philippine Sea June 19- 20. During our invasion of the Marianas, the Japanese mounted a major counter attack against the navy.
The battle raged for two days and accounted for the loss of between 550 and 645 Japanese aircraft to or own losses of 123 aircraft.
The pilot losses at Midway and the subsequent losses to the enemy as we island hopped toward Japan resulted in inexperienced and second-rate replacements facing battle hardened navy pilots. The battle at Midway had absolutely no connection to "The Great Marianas Turkey Shoot." They are separate events two years apart and should be relayed accurately and without bias as should all news and events.
Michael Tulledge, Beaumont
