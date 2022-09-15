Playhouse Bowl Evenings in the Park Summer Concert Series 2022
On behalf of the Playhouse Bowl Association, Inc. members I want to extend our deepest gratitude and genuine appreciation to everyone who either by donation, sponsorship, program ad purchase and/or attendance at our five concerts made the concert series a smashing success. Our audiences as always were amazing and so supportive and I believe everyone will agree that the entertainers were superb.
As always, I want to thank our sponsors: Concert Series Sponsor - Riverside County Supervisor District #5 Jeff Hewitt, Concert Sponsor - Lloyd Fields, Concert Sponsor - The Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Rock and Roll Sponsors – The Banning Electric Department, Banning RV Discount Center, Jitterz Coffee, Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park Improvement Corporation.
I want to recognize and thank the city of Banning and the Laura May Stewart Foundation/Trust for their financial support.
Our host clubs this year were: Knights of the Round Table, Friends of the Banning Library, San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Center for Spiritual Living Beaumont, PSP1 Amazon, Soroptimist International Beaumont-Banning, Stagecoach Days Association. Thank you so much for your assistance.
To the Nicolet Middle School and Banning High School California Cadet Corps and their Commandant Major Butler we thank you for your participation and professionalism in presenting the colors at our concerts.
Our national anthem singers – Stephanie Yglesias (X2), Linda Hanley, Skeeter Mann and the Sun Lakes Men’s A Cappella Chorus, we are so grateful that you shared your amazing voices and talent with us so flawlessly.
We thank Carl Booth for his extraordinary photography of each of our concerts.
The following businesses and individuals donated wonderful gift baskets and gift certificates to the delight of our audiences: Consuelo’s Mexican Food, Casa Cruz Mexican Food, Zen Japanese & Thai Food,
Trendy Tangles (Stefanie Campbell), Levi Martinez at Inman’s Barbershop, John Choe, DDS, the Naus Family, Applebee’s (thank you April), Hair Pros, Debbie Corral, Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park Improvement Corporation, Diana Benhar (Super Subs+), Stan Torres and Lynette Espinoza.
Thank you to the Record-Gazette for their article leading up to the concert series and their coverage of our first concert. Jerry Castro, we so appreciate you placing our flyer in your “Magazine of Values.”
We are already planning our 70th concert series for 2023 and look forward to seeing all of you there.
Don’t forget that you can check our website; playhousebowl.com and find us on Facebook. We love to hear from you and remember you can donate anytime during the year.
Lynette Espinoza
Chair
Playhouse Bowl
Association
