In his Sept. 8 letter, Russell Roof not only demeaned our state senator, Rosalicie Ochoa Bogh, he also insulted one of the most active and successful organizations fighting for seniors and the disabled…the California Senior Legislature (CSL).
Since its founding in 1981, CSL has written or endorsed hundreds of bills improving the quality of life for seniors and the disabled which have been passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor.
Former President Ronald Reagan had this to say about CSL: “I commend all members of the CSL, past and present, for accepting the challenge of the state legislature to prioritize the needs of California’s elderly, and for being an inspiration to us all, proving that individuals can indeed have a voice in our legislative system.”
CSL has its annual meeting in October, but it also has a well-attended senior Rally Day at the Capitol in May. Members also meet monthly in various caucuses, including the Inland Empire Caucus. We also meet regularly with our state and federal legislators.
For further information, go to the CSL website: 4csl.org.
Steve Mehlman, Senior Senator, CSL, Beaumont
