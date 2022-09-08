If you drink water this letter may whet your interest even if you are not a homeowner. It is a true story of how a family survived several days without the luxury of running water.
The sequence of survival began after a hot water heater gave up the ghost after many years of faithful service – an admirable record extending beyond a 10-year warranty product. In 2006, the installation of the water heater plus installation cost $500. In 2022, the most economical equivalent standing hot water heater tank plus installation ran $1,450. No wonder that the federal government recognized the need for an “Inflation Reduction Act” that was recently signed into law. The legislation is intended to provide funds to benefit Southern California’s long-term drought resilience programs. One family learned that drought resilience begins at home.
A few days after the installation of a brand new hot water heater, its pressure relief valve began hissing and was quickly replaced while under warranty. But then, it was discovered that there was a water leak somewhere on the property, however, there was no separate shut off valve for the irrigation system and the household water valve had also gone kaput. So the family had to turn all the water service off – no baths and no toilet flushes – until a sweaty armpit family member doused with deodorant vowed to find the leakage source. Thus began an investigation to determine the leakage location, but no plumber, professional leak detective or landscaper was immediately available.
So leak detection became a do-it-yourself project. After a long interval of no water and no baths, sweaty determination paid off and after almost digging to China in a soggy suspect lawn area, a cracked poly irrigation pipe was discovered. Hurrah, the DIY project was successful and the pipe was repaired. How wonderful – resumption of hot baths – and the plumbing system was much improved after household plumbing valves, irrigation rain birds, and sprinklers were also inspected and replaced thus conserving precious water.
Fortunately, the family survived the waterless interval with the help of several emergency gallon jugs of drinking water, a porta-potty, and an effective emotional stress relief valve found in the writings of Saint Paul the Apostle – Philippians 4:4-7.
So one family has learned that drought resilience begins at home, and each precious drop of water is respected as heavenly “liquid gold.”
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.