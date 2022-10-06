Dear editor:
There are several facts that Mr. Sakurai failed to mention in his letter:
1. The "security" that he mentions will not stop the air pollution from diesel exhaust from the hundred of big-rigs a day that will come and go from the warehouse. Remember, seniors are the most vulnerable age group when it comes to respiratory disease caused by air pollution.
2. He fails to mention what hundreds of 18-wheelers a day will do to worsen the traffic problems on the Highland Springs Road corridor.
3. Several years ago, a panel of real estate experts concluded that the construction of the Gateway warehouse on Cherry Valley Boulevard would cost homeowners living near the project millions of dollars in reduced property value. The same will happen to Sun Lakes residents, many of whom are living on reduced, fixed incomes.
I am not anti-warehouse, as long as they are built in appropriate locations. There are plenty of locations to build warehouses without putting them adjacent to residences...especially senior communities...health care facilities, schools, etc.
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
