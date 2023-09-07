Recently, I sent three letters, which were unanswered, to State Senator Bogh. The subject of each letter was the elimination of property taxes for retired seniors’ in their owner-occupied home.
These letters were a follow up of a conversation with her about this subject at a meeting on July 20, in Beaumont.
At that time Senator Bogh recommended that I contact an organization called Senior’s Legislation.
They are not my representative.
This organization started in 1981 and meets once a year. Somehow, I fail to envision positive results from them on this critical, timely issue. Many seniors now live below the poverty line and many can only afford two meals a day.
Proposition 13 passed in 1978 by the voters is now under attack by our stare legislature (ACA1), which will, if passed by the voters, severely increase property tax.
Our representatives in Sacramento have failed to be responsive to the needs of their constituents, especially the largest voter bloc, our seniors.
In order to get attention should seniors go to Sacramento and hold a nap in? The quality of life has been severely diminished for most Californians especially our seniors.
Our Representatives lack of concern is our fault; we keep sending the same bunch back to Sacramento.
All the power is not in Sacramento, lest they forget, the power is in “We the People.”
If Sacramento can increase taxes on those who can least afford them, then as our representative, why not advocate for an initiative to eliminate taxes for those same people?
Russell Roof, Yucaipa
