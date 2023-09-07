This past Aug. 24, an electrifying impassioned appeal by State Senator, District 23, Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh ignited dynamic audience response from those attending the senator’s Beaumont and Cherry Valley Town Hall meeting at the Chatigny Senior Community Center.
The senator said that in order for her to be become relevant, it is important that she understand her constituents’ concerns. “I take your life experience and when the time comes, I share your stories within committees, and on the senate floor, — that is why I want to reach out to my community — the beauty about this country and what makes it so unique is that we can express our own opinion and speak what we want to speak.”
The audience responded with a string of concerns that rocked listeners.
The avalanche of issues elicited from the audience indicated public awareness of numerous legislative policies not limited to school board policies protecting LGBTQ students and parental rights; AB596 (affordable child care for working parents); abortion (the voters decided abortion rights in 2022); clean water (the Delta Conveyance Project and Sykes Reservoir); the high cost of California living; sex trafficking; infrastructure (highway and traffic maintenance); and the Compassionate Care Release Act that reduces a prison term for a medically qualified prisoner enabling them to live their remaining years within a community (speakers sought more compassion for the community and victims harmed by illegal conduct).
Sen. Bogh thanked all speakers for voicing their concerns and promised to carry their input back to Sacramento. As vice chair of public safety and also of the education committee, the senator (a former school board appointee) wanted to focus on public safety and education.
Concerning education and parental rights, one parent emotionally and emphatically objected to legislation identified as Assembly Bill 8957 that would consider it abusive for a parent to not affirm a child’s choice of gender “identity” and would deny custody to non-affirming parents during custody disputes.
Another parent who identified herself as a distraught grandmother, was near tears as she lamented that her 4-year old grand-daughter had shared that her teacher had asked the youngster whether she wanted to be a girl or a boy. The grandmother angrily and vehemently protested the question, and demanded that the state not get involved with gender identity indoctrination of students. That position elicited strong vocal affirmation from many in the audience.
Sen. Bogh very strongly affirmed her support of parental rights. “I am huge on parental rights — I am huge on protecting the best interests of our children and their well-being — my number one priority as a mother and a lawmaker is the protection of our children — the repair of dysfunctional families is a great concern.” The senator then shared that she had attended college classes on parenting and professed a belief that it was important to educate parents, help them as community members, and develop legislative policies that make life better.
She also conveyed her sensitive philosophy that children should be taught their infinite value as human beings; the senator’s declared spiritual values mirror belief in the Supreme Being (Creator) proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence (1776).
The senator further shared her deep satisfaction that her persistence in introducing several bills addressing the need to increase mental health bed capacity in California was successful.
She lamented the incarceration of people who should not be incarcerated when mental health care was the more appropriate solution.
Sen. Bogh beamed with delight when she said that the governor was so pleased with the success of her compassionate legislation that he suggested generous funding for expanded mental health care because it impacts public safety.
The honorable Sen. Bogh urged constituents to empower their voice be heard.
When I contacted the senator’s Redlands office at 909-335-0271, I was pleased to speak with a team member who provided a heads-up status on several issues. The website is sr23.senate.ca.gov.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
