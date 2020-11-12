On Dec.18, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of congress.
On July 25, 2019, Trump on a call with the Ukraine President V. Zelensky requested that he announce an investigation into Joe Biden.
A non-verbatim transcript of the call confirmed the request. Without the announcement of an investigation into his political opponent Joe Biden, President Trump threatened to withhold 40 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine.
During the impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives, Trump told his administration officials to ignore all congressional subpoenas for documents and testimony. Nonetheless, the evidence gained from the inquiry clearly showed that President Trump illegally coerced Ukraine to provide a damaging narrative about Joe Biden.
President Trump solicited the foreign government of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.
A self-fulfilling prophecy is an expectation that something will become true because one believes it will. It is clear — Trump believed that he could not defeat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
