July 29, 2023
In her recent letter, Sharon Waitman stated that a perfect example of a Democrat comes from 1 Corinthians 1:19, " I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, the intelligence of the intelligent I will frustrate."
Sharon Waitman did not give a definitive interpretation of 1 Corinthians. However, the Apostle Paul wrote the scriptural passage and used Old Testament Isaiah as reference, "I will destroy the wisdom of the wise and bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent." Isaiah believed that deliverance would only come from God. Paul believed that one must "trust in the Lord their God for protection." They both believed that human wisdom and intelligence could not save people.
Sharon Waitman presents as a conservative Christian. However, she used 1 Corinthians to describe Democrats, implying that they are not with God. Oh, how self-righteous!
Sharon Waitman presents as a MAGA Republican. According to her, “Leftwing philosophy is not a nation builder but a destruction of nations." Perhaps, God only builds, supports and protects nations that profess and follow Right-wing philosophy.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
