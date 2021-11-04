San Gorgonio Hospital wants more monies on your tax bill. 20 years ago they added 40 million dollars on the tax bill from a measure that passed.
The monies disappeared so fast — not one thing was added to the building.
Millions went to administrative costs, exorbitant salaries for management and directors, including extended expensive family vacations.
There is no accountability. Another 40 million was added on the tax bill to start the project again.
This time it looks like a brick wall was added to the side of the building and maybe new curtains around patient’s beds.
Now that our money ends in June they want $60.25 per household, per year from several communities to keep paying this on your tax bill indefinite.
Back when this started and money squandered some directors refused to step down. Why? — Because free money.
Have you heard Redlands Community Hospital or Loma Linda having the public pay for their salary?
San Gorgonio soaks the insurance companies big time. Millions will be on our backs on the tax bill indefinitely. No thank you.
M. Kelley, Cherry Valley
