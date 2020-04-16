Dear editor:
I would like to see the following comparison charts. The first would be the Coronavirus death rates, the rate per 100,000 people, state-by-state.
The second would be the rate, again per 100,000 people, state by state, of those who use public transportation. I am guessing that the order of the states, from most to least, would be similar.
Reusable bags have already been virtually banned throughout California in grocery stores.
The Los Angeles Times recently ran a story, contributing California's quick shut-down order, more than a week prior to New York's response, to California having one of the lowest death rates from the virus.
If that were true, then why does Florida, which waited nearly two weeks after California to issue the same "stay at home" order, have a far lower death rate from the virus as California?
I think it is more likely that in Florida, like California, people are far more spread out than New York City and both states have horrible public transportation systems. As a native Californian, I most often find it difficult to have anything positive to say about my state.
However, we don't live on top of one another. We love our cars and the vast majority of us use our cars to get wherever we want to go.
As it turns out, it appears we are most safe from Coronavirus when we are in our homes or in our cars and when we don't use reusable bags when we shop in grocery stores.
Charles G. Ferrell, Beaumont
