Aug. 6, 2022
Recently, Gary Hironimus claimed that “Christian Nationalism’s message of violence, theocracy and oppression is contrary to Jesus' teachings” was hyperbole and laughable. However, he offered no facts to refute the movement's advocacy of violence, opposition to the separation of church and state, and their dislike of non-whites. He also refused to address Jesus’ teachings of non-violence and the love of neighbor. In an effort to distract from the issue at hand, Mr. Hironimus claimed the following: “the vast majority of violence and oppression in this country over the 5-plus years has been perpetrated almost exclusively by the Left.” His statement is not a fact, but an irrelevant, absurd and misinformed right-wing talking point. The following facts shall prove otherwise.
In 2019 and 2022, drafts from the Congress, DHS and FBI concluded, “White Supremacists and other far right-wing extremists are the most significant domestic terrorism threat facing the United States.”
The media website, Mother Jones, reported “violent far right extremism surged in the U.S. during Donald Trump’s presidency.”
Over the past decade, the Anti-Defamation League has “counted about 450 U.S. murders committed by political extremists. Of these 450 murders, the right-wing accounted for 75 percent and the left-wing 4 percent.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified many hate groups that oppress the rights of people. According to the center, “a hate group vilifies others because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.”
The center has named many right-wing hate groups such as, the Ku Klux Klan, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitism, Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.
The above factual evidence confirms that violence and oppression in the U.S. over the past decade have been committed mostly by the Right. To ignore, disregard and refuse to accept the facts are not good for a democratic society.
Hosea 4:6 states, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”
Unfortunately, Christian Nationalists remain in a state of “Spiritual Ignorance.” They do not follow Jesus’ teachings. Jesus preached often about non-violence, loving your neighbor, healing the sick, helping the poor and providing social justice for all people.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
