July 1, 2023
In his recent letter, Gary Hironimus challenged one "to turn off left-wing misinformation."
He attempted to prove data from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) about right-wing extremism was not relevant. Lastly, he continued to claim, without evidence, that critical race theory teaches hate and is being taught in our K-12 schools.
Major media organizations such as, CNN and MSNBC, have not been sued for spreading misinformation on its broadcasts. Recently, however, right-wing Fox News settled a 780 million lawsuit for its role in defamation and the spreading of misinformation.
According to newly published research by Duke University, "Low conscientiousness conservatives are 2.5 times more likely to spread misinformation." Because of their desire for chaos, the research indicated "they disregard, disrupt and take down existing social and political institutions as a means of asserting dominance and superiority of one's own group."
ADL data confirmed that right-wing extremists have committed 75 percent of the 450 killings over the past 10 years.
Although Gary Hironimus agreed with the data, he concluded illogically that other killings in major cities make the ADL statistic not relevant. His argument made no sense.
However, the premise of the ADL remains factual, while his conclusion becomes irrelevant.
According to the research group Gale, "Far right and right-wing extremism has had a noticeable presence throughout modern history. Usually characterized by a focus on race theory, apocalyptic discourse and conspiracy theories."
Gary Hironimus has insisted that CRT teaches hate and has been taught in our K-12 schools.
He has provided no evidence or sources for his comments. According to the California School Board Association, "There is no evidence that CRT is widespread in K-12 education." Basically, CRT has been taught at the college level. CRT does not teach hate or disparage the United States.
It simply examines the history of racism in the country with the intent of promoting social justice, prosperity and opportunity for all.
Sadly, Gary Hironimus has attempted to use the right-wing media strategy, reverse
verification, to cast doubt or denial of established facts.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
