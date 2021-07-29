Dear Editor,
Thank you for the fine story on the Jost house on West Westward.
The school district wants to demolish it, but the house deserves a better fate, namely, restoration.
The house has a reasonably good roof, and the interior flooring and the exterior masonry walls appear sound, so it is a very good candidate for restoration.
I do not know if the high school still has a masonry or carpentry Regional Occupational Program, but it does have an art department, a physical sciences department, and a mathematics department.
Students of the visual and performing arts, physics, and math would gain valuable practical experience were they to work at restoring that house — experience that will stand them in good stead in building sets for use in the new performing arts center.
In addition, I am sure that Banning's many retired and practicing construction workers and building contractors would be pleased to help the students in the restoration.
And, then, the house needs a reason for being.
Allow the students doing the restoration to find a proper and good use for the house.
They will.
Respectfully,
Steve Higbee, Banning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.