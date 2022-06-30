June 24, 2022
Last July, Marie DeBello responded to my letter suggesting, as did others, that Biden 's actions and speeches were directed by a Puppet Master. She said, "There are no Puppet Masters" and that the "President is his own man so give him the credit he deserves.”
She also said "inflation is not here yet" and "this is not socialism but it is a command of God" and that I should "look up what it means to have a Socialist agenda".
I'm inclined now to, perhaps, agree that there is no Puppet Master and that Biden should be given the entire credit he deserves for the national disaster we now live in. Any Puppet Master skilled in politics would never continue to make so many wrong decisions so, yes, the credit for this national disaster is all Bidens.
DeBello may have thought that inflation "was not here yet" but gas pumps were already on the increase because of Biden's war on fossil fuels starting the day he took office. Gas prices now are over $6 per gallon, grocery store shelves are empty because truckers need to cut back on deliveries as a result of the high price of diesel fuel. Keep in mind that while ships were stacked up off shore waiting to be unloaded, Biden's Secretary of Transportation, Mayor Pete, was away on extended paternity leave. What does DeBello now have to say as inflation, just one year later, is about 10 per cent and getting worse?
I did, in fact, look up the meaning of socialism as suggested and it is exactly as I suspected. Among other things it indicates that it is a situation where the government determines all output and pricing controls. That's exactly where we are at the moment. It said nothing about God in socialism - socialism stands on its own failures. Consider right now that Biden is floating the idea of nationalizing the oil industry, a more rapid step in destroying our country as we know it.
I wonder where DeBello stands on Biden's refusal to stop the disaster at the border or where he stands on his efforts to beg our enemies to produce more oil for us? What about our inability to provide baby formula? This country has been known as the land of plenty. Not now, thanks to Biden. Just 18 months under Biden, more than a million illegal aliens have entered the country plus 700,000 that got away plus almost 200,000 unaccompanied children - that's 2 million illegals in just 18 months. What does DeBello say about that as Biden and his crowd of incompetents are deliberately and willingly destroying our country? He has created a national security risk!
Yes DeBello, thank you for pointing that out to us; Biden does deserve all the credit for edging us closer as a nation to Third World status, begging for help from our enemies.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
