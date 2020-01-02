To the editor,
In submitting letters-to-the-editor, I have always refrained from commenting upon any of the “ranting” variety, feeling it gives them a degree of credibility—which, in my opinion, they in no way deserve; hence, I did not respond to Mr. Ruehle’s most recent scathing letter.
However, I will comment on Ms. Andervich’s excellent rebuttal which put my theory to rest.
Most notably, stating her neutral position within the Democrat/Republican camps, and her family’s impressive California history, she provided the perfect credentials to support her objective analysis.
Then, she did a remarkable thing: instead of going on the attack, she calmly enumerated a series of questions for Mr. Ruehle’s consideration.
Will he think them worthy of his attention?
Probably not; but other readers, particularly undecided voters, who have been pondering many of the very same questions, may appreciate that they are not alone in seeking answers that take into account not only facts, but moral credibility—and voter conscience.
Currently, in the face of our increasing political polarity, we are in dire need of more centrist thinking—and respectful dialogue—if we are ever to reach common ground.
Bravo, Ms. Andervich, for demonstrating how it’s done.
And, from those of us eager to emulate your efforts, thanks for representing the adults in the room.
Mary Shea, Banning
