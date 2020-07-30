With the spread of the coronavirus and 30 million unemployed Americans, communities across America are in crisis.
In May, the House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act, a bill that makes sure that state, local, and Tribal governments have the funding to pay critical workers who are working for the American people.
Republican members of Congress are reluctant to advance the bill because they think the price tag is too high, it will add to the national debt, and it discourages people from working. But most importantly, they believe the bill has elements of "socialism."
The Republican Party thinks the use of tax dollars to help them is not socialism. Social programs that use tax dollars to help the poor and minorities are socialism. Republican Socialism allows big corporations to reap the profits of their businesses, while their failures will be given taxpayer handouts.
Republican Socialism believes in and advances corporate welfare by giving billions of dollars to corporations through handouts, tax breaks and subsidies.
President Trump has launched two rounds of farmer bailouts totaling tens of billions of dollars.
Republican Socialism is extended to the farmer, but not available for the working man.
"Socialism for the rich, capitalism for the poor" is the motto of the Republican Party.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
