So the City Council removes Mr Santana for voicing his opinion on the warehouse project. He had the nerve to say what needed to be said about the current warehouse project and the direction Banning economic development is going in. Thank you Mr Santana. Please run for City Council.
Some on the current City Council members have already shown they are pro on warehouse projects. They want our city to become a vast warehouse complex so they can collect tax dollars now and are not worried about the future ramifications. Under our current City Government system our Mayor is appointed by council This Mayor is not answerable to all citizens of Banning. Only the citizens that are located in their district. This is not right. We need to change the Mayor position from a Council elected position to a city wide elected position. This way all the citizens of Banning will have more say into what goes on in Banning than we do now.
Thanks,
Gregg Johnson, Banning
