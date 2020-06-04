The slightly weathered shed had a special significance for the elderly homeowner.
He opened the door wide to reveal its contents full of personal possessions and obvious military memorabilia evidenced by a most exquisitely sewn American flag.
“Oh, my,” I remarked to the gentleman — “I didn’t know that you were a veteran.
Thank you for your service — at what time did you serve?”
“Normandy,” he responded, “but I don’t talk about it.” His wife nodded in agreement. She had earlier explained that the couple was planning to move to be nearer to their family, and I understood.
I remember this incident every year as June 6, historically referred to as D-Day, draws nigh.
The annals of history record that on June 6, 1944, World War II Allied forces began a series of military beach landings along the coast of Normandy, as part of the military milestone known as Operation Overlord.
There were no racial barriers and the color of the blood shed was red regardless of skin color.
The invasion landings ultimately led to the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe from Nazi controlled totalitarianism, but the price paid for the victory is unimaginable in terms of lives lost and injuries suffered both physically and mentally.
In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, VA long-term care facilities yet shelter disabled WWII as well as other veterans from Afghanistan to Vietnam.
Some of these veterans are treated with legally prescribed opioid drugs for medical reasons.
Nonmedical drug abuse is as serious and insidious as COVID-19.
One of the most memorable testimonies attesting to the horrible depravity of totalitarianism is that given by a former Navy Admiral and Senator, Jeremiah Denton, (1924-2014) who survived the horror of the Hanoi Hilton, a communist prisoner of war camp.
Denton’s historically recorded “World Over” (2017) interview testimony is worth a review by every red-blooded person, American or not – it can be googled.
Although our country’s churches and houses of worship were subject to COVID-19 restrictions, the prayers of the faithful have not been stifled.
The nation will bind and heal its wounds, but healing has to begin in families —from the grass roots upwards in a nation of government under God as intended by the Constitution that safeguards peaceful assembly!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.