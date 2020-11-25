Last week, R.S. Bibbo wrote there were no identifiable sources to confirm President Trump asked the Ukraine President, V. Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden. According to Bibbo, anyone who believes Trump wanted the investigation should "put up or shut up."
From May 2019 to August 2019, Wikipedia reported that Trump and Rudy Giuliani pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden. On July 25, 2019, Trump requested on a call with the president of Ukraine, that he investigate Biden. On Sept. 24 the White House released a non-verbatim memorandum of Trump's conversation with Zelensky.
The memorandum of the conversation confirmed that Trump requested the investigation.
Even though the White House released the non-verbatim transcript of the call, Bibbo believes it was all made up.
During the impeachment inquiry of November 2019, government officials Bill Taylor, Gordon Sondland, Alexander Vindman, and David Holmes testified President Trump wanted Zelensky to announce an investigation of Joe Biden.
Marlene Doyle, Beaumont
