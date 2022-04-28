I was delighted to learn that the City of Beaumont and the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Parks District are planning a new regional park on Cherry Valley Boulevard at the site of the old Danny Thomas Ranch.
Unfortunately, the city is also considering a development proposal (Beaumont Summit Station) that would place a 2.5 million sq. ft. industrial warehouse across the street from the proposed park. Who would want to go to a park with hundreds of diesel big-rig trucks passing the park entrance daily?
This is one of many reasons the City Council should not approve this mega-warehouse.
To comment: contact Christina Taylor, Community Development Director, at ctaylor@beaumontca.gov or the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Parks District https://www.bcvparks.com/contact-us
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
