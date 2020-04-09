Fatih is the power to overcome adversity and replace it with peace and contentment.
Family and friends is the light at the end of the tunnel.
Asking for help is a humbling experience but has long lasting benefits.
A friendly wave, cheerful hello, and heart warming smile tells me more about you than words.
There is a creative spirit in all of us but it may take a concentrated effort to find it.
Humor goes into the battlefield of difficult times and comes out the victor.
Cookies and chocolate is comfort food.
Pulling weeds can be cathartic, sometimes.
In a time like this, I choose patience and thankfulness.
Mary Baer, Beaumont
