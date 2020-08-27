Editor,
I'm old now and don't sleep much and at times like these, I reflect on a long life lived. My mind carries me back to the 1980s and a town called Banning.
My father and mother had moved there from Corona about 15-years earlier and by this time I had just completed the reserve police academy through the Riverside Sheriff's Department and figured I'd start with a small department as opposed to my home city of Riverside to gain experience gradually.
Well, let me tell ya I was grossly mistaken.
Banning Police Department was understaffed in the best of times and hit hard if more than one officer called in sick or god forbid took a vacation.
That is why the reserve program was relied on so heavily.
Low cost (we made $5 an hour as reserves and that was only after working free for 16 hours. That's how much our dumb young asses loved the job.
The crime per capita was on par with the big towns and we had our share of troubles. We had the boring run-of-the-mill, dangerous, funny, and yes heart breaking calls some of which still haunt my dreams.
After a few years I moved on to a permanent job out of state but I wouldn't give up my time in good old Stagecoach Town U.S.A.
An interesting fact I found out while researching the motto plastered to the doors of our police units back then: The motto came about to reflect the heritage of the area from the stage routes created by Henery Wells of Well's Fargo fame and In 1849 a rival, John Butterfield, founder of Butterfield, Wasson & Company who became fiercely competitive rivals in the growing express industry.
A lot of famous cowboys (The Earp brothers, Wild Bill Hicock etc.) rode shotgun on those stage lines protecting the gold.
Banning is also the setting for the 1969 movie, featuring a young Robert Blake, “Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here,” a true-life American Indian Romeo and Juliet tale.
Well, I don't know if this is of any interest to your readers but there's a lot to be said for little old Banning.
And my parents loved it so much they're still there.
Bob Steadman, Herndon, Va.
Log In
