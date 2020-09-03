I am writing this letter in response to the suggested zoning change to the Rancho San Gorgonio project.
They are requesting that the 14-acre parcel (16C) which was set aside for a school, be converted to High Density Residential with 4500 sq. ft lots (80 homes). The claim is that the school district declined the offer for a K-8 campus with no alternate location.
This was done by the old school board and I suggest that the new board be able to weigh in on this. Where are all these kids going to go with no elementary schools on the south side of the city.
I was not here when the original offer was proposed but I have talked to people that were here and privy to the original terms. Those terms as I understand were that the school district would purchase the 9 acres adjoining the North side of the existing campus then the developer (Diversified Pacific) would donate the 14 acre parcel (16C) to the district for the elementary campus. The district did purchase the 9 acres but now Diversified wants the school district to purchase the 14 acre parcel at fair market value instead of donating it as originally planned.
The School District declined the purchase because they could not afford it.
Diversified purchased the entire area 830 acres at $6,000 per acre now wants to change the zoning and develop the parcel by adding homes to the project. This adds more kids that do not have a K-8 school to attend on the south side of town. My suggestion would be to deny the zone change and let the School district reconsider and negotiate with Diversified on the accusation of that parcel.
There are 6 areas in this project phase that are requesting rezoning also known as pack and stack, taking away from the semi-rural setting that was originally planned.
Two of the rezones (16C & 6D) are for 4500 sq. ft lot sizes, two zones (5E & F) at 5000 sq. ft lots and two (3C & 4D) at 5500 sq. ft lots. Banning has already compromised the lot sizes to 7000 sq.ft. now they want to go even smaller with this proposal.
I assume that they plan to follow up with the same request in the future phases also. That all being said, the big question is, where is all of this sewage going to go?
Their proposal for the city to pay for the 600 ft. connector to the existing sewer line and then reimburse the city is not a good plan.
Ask San Bernardino County how they made out on their flood control issue with them. Even if we connected to the existing sewer our system is already operating at close to 75 percent, which is the recommended maximum volume. Our system cannot handle this increase, 20 years ago the city looked at expanding the facility and determined we could not afford it at the cost of 68 million dollars.
Do you really think we can handle it now at today prices? The 68 million also included a tertiary treatment facility for producing nonpotable water.
With these Rancho SG and Pardee projects we are talking about 9500 homes.
we can’t absorb this so the only solution would be to require a new sewer plant for those projects with them absorbing the costs.
They could possibly include the County of Riverside as we are stuck with their sewage from the correctional facility.
The city is responsible for supplying fresh water to these projects for the next 20 years, has that been taken under consideration in water demands for the additional houses.
The city claims it has enough water but how can that be when we cannot make it through a summer without requiring some sort of water rationing.
Please do not take this wrong as I am for expansion and development in this area but the city has to have a viable plan and stick to it.
Traffic is another concern. There is nothing in this plan that requires infrastructure improvements to the areas until the last phase.
Your adding all these homes with no improvement to the ingress or egress to the area. Your going to find yourself in the same mess as the Highland Springs area.
If I am in error in any of this information that I have received please feel free to respond and correct me, but I feel my sources are valid.
The people of this city need to keep informed as to where this city is going and how its getting there.
You would be amazed at what you can learn by attending a few council meetings, some good, some bad, but at least you will be informed. Thank You for allowing me to vent.
Respectfully submitted,
John Hagen, Banning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.