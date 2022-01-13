A lot of his questions concern why scientists changed their views on various aspects of the virus over time.
That is how science works — You start with what you know, and you adjust your hypothesis as new information becomes available.
Also, your bias is showing with the "Hysterical emphasis on vaccination" and "why did all those 'elite' people who were confirmed anti-vaxxers in December of 2020 become ardent vaccine mandating tyrants the next February 2021?" (among various other statements).
I remember nothing of the sort happening, so I suspect that was just another right wing talking point intended to divide us, as that's what they like to do.
Also, "it seems like more people are dying nationally from fentanyl overdoses than Covid" is simply not true. From the CDC: "there were an estimated 100, 306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 12-month period ending in April 2021." COVID deaths during almost the same period? 515,124.
Source: https://covidtracking.com/data/national/deaths.
I could go on but frankly, it's not worth the effort.
Stephen St. John, Beaumont
