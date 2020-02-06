To the editor,
Last week Scott Hamre wrote in about the dangers of getting news from Fox News with regard to the never-ending Impeachment saga against President Trump and his presidency in general.
He stated that if you had not consumed enough CNN and MSNBC coverage, then your judgement may be questionable, as you fall into a category of people who want the Impeachment nonsense to be over and for the Congress to get on with tackling the work they were sent there to do, which does not include getting rid of the duly elected President on every flimsy pretext.
News can be obtained from many sources these days and interpreted in different ways and I admit to tuning into Fox fairly frequently but, if I want to view an anti Trump international story, I go to the BBC as they seem to have an interest in presenting him in a very negative light.
I used to watch CNN until it lost all credibility and view it's value much as Scott sees Fox. I don't want to go down the road where MSNBC wants to take us to a Utopian socialist state that we have seen fail time and time again.
With regard to the Mueller inquiry which was hatched by the left leaning intelligence community including parts of the DOJ and FBI after director Comey cleared Hillary Clinton of any charges as she had destroyed thirty-three thousand e-mails which were supposed to be preserved as evidence but that didn't constitute a crime, even if many were classified.
It then went ahead and resulted in charges for Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, General Flynn and Roger Stone, who was so dangerous that twenty or so FBI agents had to storm his house with automatic weapons at the ready and CNN just happened to be there to film it.
What a coincidence.
However no collusion was found between the Trump campaign and Russia and after Mueller's sad and bumbling testimony to Congress, he attached a previously unknown standard in the justice system, that of NOT innocent of obstruction of justice.
Before this chapter there was the planning between high ranking FBI officers who couldn’t bear to think that Trump may be elected by his "smelly Wal-Mart voters" (see texts from agent Strzok to his girlfriend Lisa Page) and they had to have an "Insurance policy" against such an eventuality. In other words, these well paid public servants know better than the voters who should be President.
Most of these people have now been fired and taken on by CNN so we don't have to pass the hat around.
I could go on about the bogus Steele dossier paid for by the DNC and used to get a FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, an advisor on Russia to the Trump campaign but to keep things brief I just want to mention the Hunter Biden issue with Burisma, set up by Joe Biden. His son collected his check without having any knowledge of the business; and it is not okay for President Trump to ask about corruption in Ukraine before he sends millions in aid?
The facts which Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff said proved impeachable conduct by the President seemed somewhat elusive, so I would say to the Democrats: get on and choose your candidate for the coming election and lets hear their ideas on tackling homelessness, mental health care, stopping illegal drugs pouring in and human traffickers and other pressing issues of the day.
Let the voters decide who is best suited to take on that job and I for one will promise never to be influenced by the Russians or MSNBC.
Geoffrey Wilson, Beaumont
