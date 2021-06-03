Dear Editor,
Thanks again, first, for the Poet’s Corner and the fine Memorial Day choices offered there (The Wall and Joe’s Tribute Cap - really good.)
Also very good is the article on the late Ken Hubbs, a local hero.
He made good in Major League Baseball but what a great thing if he had chosen to play for John Wooden!
Lastly, and here is the opinion bit, notice how Hubbs played four sports? Today, our high school coaches can get a bit selfish and demanding of their young charges’ time.
High school students need to be afforded the chance to play different sports and to participate in arts endeavors, also (music, visual arts, drama, debate.) May we desire to help our youth be well rounded and inspired for their next steps!
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
