To the editor:
Scott Hamre spent hundreds of words to, in effect, parrot everything that the Socialist Democrats have said in their attempt to revoke the will of the electorate and remove President Trump by impeachment. Bear in mind that everything Adam Schiff has said is a lie including the lie that he or his staff ever met with the "whistle blower"! This impeachment scam, and it is just that, was even on their table the day President was sworn in.
They have done nothing for our country for almost four years while pursuing this scam!
Mr. Hamre never mentioned the fact that the Washington Post, a far left liberal newspaper, gave Mr. Schiff four Pinocchios for his lying performance in bringing the impeachment charade to the House floor.
In echoing Mr. Schiff's lies, I think Mr. Hamre is entitled to a Pinocchio too!
When the media, which basically is anti Trump, points out the fact that one of its own, Adam Schiff, is lying it's hard to understand why the left even considered going on with the scam.
The House of Representatives failed in their efforts to prove High Crimes and Misdemeanors while, all along, they refused to allow the Republicans to call witnesses or even participate in their proceedings.
They went on to send the deficient Impeachment proposal to the Senate and then had the gall to expect the Senate to do what they should have done.
Clearly Mr. Hamre has overlooked the fact that it is the duty of the House of Representatives, when impeachment is considered, to prove their case (which they failed to do) while the Senate's job is to evaluate the impeachment proceedings and rule on it.
What really bothers me about the attacks on the President and the attempts to remove him is the alternate possibility in November.
Are you willing to accept a radical Socialist government, which will destroy our country as we know it; are you willing to allow unlimited immigration and bear the cost of everything it will take to support these illegal immigrants?
Are you willing to wait for months on end to even see your primary doctor or, even worse, wait for a year or more for surgery because their are so many non-paying illegal immigrants ahead of you? Are you willing to watch your savings evaporate to support the Socialists wild ideas?
I wonder, Mr. Hamre, if you even consider the ramifications of Socialism and its effect on the country?
If not, take a look at the failure of Socialism in Venezuela with hyperinflation; it took only twenty years to destroy that country. On the other hand, Mr. Hamre, would you prefer the Cuban type of socialism for our country?
Look at where it is after more than sixty years of socialism! It still looks like the 1950s but in devastation with a destroyed economy.
Which is it, Mr. Hamre? Is that what you really want by embracing the new Socialist Democrats?
Sincerely,
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.