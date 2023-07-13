July 8, 2023
Banning City Council denied this permit. Yet earlier, the council approved building a mega-warehouse across the street from the Sun Lakes senior community and an assisted living facility.
One of the reasons the council voted down the facility was the smell of cannabis, which would affect surrounding residences.
Yet, they approved a facility that would attract hundreds of diesel big-rigs a day and spread diesel exhaust throughout Sun Lakes.
The council ignored the fact that seniors are the most vulnerable to respiratory disease caused by diesel exhaust.
Makes no sense.
Steven Mehlman, Beaumont
