Thanks for taking the time to "raise a red flag here" on this latest vision to "re invent" the old Banning Airport a.k.a. the Army Air Corp training base in the 40s, now known as the Banning Regional Airport. Sooner than later (sad to say) large pieces of this strategic landmass was due to come to the attention of the city of Banning, their adjoining communities and numerous developers much like it did when I was growing up in Santa Monica in the late 40s and 50s, re the old Douglas Aircraft Company of what is now the Santa Monica Airport.
So again, an opportunity to learn something from history is just a little more than 80 miles away but time can changes everything.
Having moved out to Four Seasons in Beaumont when my wife and I decided to get out of the "Rat Race and Traffic on the Westside" after 30 years in the same home (in the summer of 2007) we now find ourselves in another logistics effort by our Sister City to the East, (Banning) as our Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz MD. has now jumped into this possible re invention of the Banning City Regional Airport in what some people are now calling the "Industrial rebirth" of Banning?
It is some of the little issues now being raised (before the land Developers and Financial investors jump in with both feet) that initially concerns me as we now hear comments out here in the IE (Inland Empire) like "Industrial Center and or an Industrial Hub etc." as we are still trying to digest the Super Warehouse aka Distribution Centers (over a Million square feet) out here on the west side of Beaumont and the Moreno Valley area as our retailing footprint for the US begins to change forever.
Now that the Morongo Indian Reservation (which is also a Consumer & Commercially driven venture with its numerous retail outlets, hotels and casino's) begins to put their vision for the future into the prospect of a new Regional Airport Development project with our Congressman Dr. Ruiz leading the charge in DC so now it is beginning to look much different out here in the IE to the future of what our growing base of homeowners had anticipate when they relocated here.
If a few key people could begin to exchange information now re the Sister Cities of Beaumont & Banning, Cherry Valley & the Morongo Mission Indians it is my opinion that a much bigger and more diverse IE community picture might take hold as well as having a much better understanding of the additional revenue it could generate for the area if it were planned out properly. As of now, I see this as a "Grab & Go" project..
In my opinion, we homeowners in this roughly 210 square miles have a general miss understanding of our city's past political history, financial agenda and lack of a coordinated effort between its basic water and power services, as we begin to hear and address the possible loss of a City's landmark Regional Airport to finically driven land developers and promoters etc. who are looking for the low hanging fruit to profit from as they move throughout our State.
Banning for example has a California Army National Guard facility that was shut down for years (and I believe it is now in the process of being reactivated as we lack facilities that reach out and support the areas to the East) while our overworked Cal Fire department is operating out of a number of small fire stations here in the IE as our combined needs for additional air support continues to grow to fight the fires that endanger our current lifestyles.
No, I do not think the city manager of Banning (Doug Schulze) knows of what he speaks when he says that it can be taken over by other cities in the area (your article, Bull Pucky) as flight time is a critical key to fire and rescue especially if medical facilities and medical aid is a factor.
The cities out here have made costly error in the past (learn from your cities history) as it is not the example we want to follow now (in my opinion).
We still have (in my opinion) a current failure to tie together a first class health care system (using our existing network of major players like the San Gorgonio Hospital, Loma Linda Medical Hospital, the Beaver Medical services not to mention our City's First Responders (our Police & City Fire centers) as well as our growing Educational network that can make this IE geography a multifunctional powerhouse if we simply take the time to plan the work and work the plan.
Color me crazy but all the pieces of the puzzle are already here but the key pieces of this geographic and operational puzzle will not be an easy or quick fix without a solid information and fact based flow of the key priorities that can benefit all of the people & players out here in the IE.
The first step is to identify the real features and benefits of the top priorities that this unique marketing area offers us now and not, "after the fact."
Michael Mencacci, Beaumont
