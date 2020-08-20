To the editor,
So, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors resolved that “Racism is a public health crisis” and bought into the convoluted racism of “anti-racists” who contrive to find white racists under every rock and behind every bush.
Racial obsession is the definition of racism.
One no less than President Obama said the largest problem confronting the Black community is lack of fathers in the home (driving negative socioeconomic issues), not white malevolence nor police brutality while “anti-racists” don’t care the slightest about the stratospheric national body count of young blacks killing other young blacks.
Thank the Democratic Party for all that, beginning with President Johnson’s Great Society program.
The board needs to make a resolution supporting the recall or dismissal of any public official or employee who directs or conducts any of the following: Racially based harassment such as white privilege struggle sessions; Obstructing the police in maintaining public order such as defunding departments, ordering stand down or restricting resources and tools during riots and refusal to prosecute criminals who destroy property and livelihoods while going out of the way to prosecute citizens defending their lives, property and livelihoods in the absence of police protection.
Allan McNew, Beaumont
