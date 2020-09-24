To the Editor,
Once again, our nation finds itself in a period of mourning, with the loss of yet another of America’s icons.
A fierce defender of women’s rights, Ruth Bader Ginsberg boldly retraced the footsteps of Justice Thurgood Marshall who similarly battled for civil rights — most notably during Brown vs. Topeka.
It is doubtful, however, that even a giant could ever fill RBG’s tiny shoes, or wear her lace collar with equal dignity.
More to the point, at a time when two branches of our government are dangerously unbridled a haphazard choice of successor comes with the very great risk of tipping the balance of the court to the degree that it could unravel the only thread left that holds this nation together — an unbiased judicial system.
It may feel that we are helpless to act; but the one hope left is that we, the citizenry, are this nation’s one saving grace — its electorate.
We do the hiring and firing of those elected to “serve,” and it is we who pay the price when we do so in anger or angst, rather than through civility and confidence.
We could all use a little “idealism” about now. How about a new slogan that reads, “Make America ‘Whole’ Again.”
Let us envision a nation that pledges to “unite” and stand together, rather than one that seeks to “divide” itself, by pitting one citizen against another.
Patriotism isn’t just about a sign in your yard, the waving of a flag or the love of country; it’s about our being there for each other — regardless of party affiliation, differences in race, ethnicity, gender, or religious preference.
It’s about listening to, and learning from, each other; respecting our differences; sharing our commonalities; and celebrating our humanity.
We all remember “The Preamble to the Constitution” (judiciously memorized in school) but how well do we “know” it?
It begins, of course, with the often quoted, “We, the People…;” but the preamble’s succeeding words and full message tend to fade during the memorization process, or in our haste to quote the constitutional amendments that follow.
I am providing the preamble below, in its entirely, as a thoughtful reminder of the seeds from which our nation has grown into the most powerful on earth — a democracy (with a small “d”) and a republic (with a small “r”.)
Consider its message a “ray of hope” at a time when we need it most.
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
Wise, and guiding, words to “vote” by...
Mary Shea, Banning
