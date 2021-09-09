When I first suggested that there was a Puppet Master directing Biden's actions, the local liberals not only scoffed at the idea but went on to say that he was perfectly sound of mind and "his own man". Really?
Haven't any of these liberal supporters noticed Biden making comments such as "I was told', "they want me to", I was told to call on certain reporters" or "I'm supposed to" Doesn't that suggest that someone is telling Biden what to say or think? Are these liberals really satisfied with Biden's disastrous first seven months? Isn't there really a Puppet Master telling Biden what to say or do?
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.