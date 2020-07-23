Back in the early 1960s, a whimsical song was written called "Puff the Magic Dragon" about a dragon that lived by the sea and had a friend, a little boy named "Jack."
They played by the sea in the Autumn mist and Puff was very happy with his little friend but, as fate will have it, the little boy grew older and his attention was drawn to other things away from Puff who than returned sadly to his home by the sea.
At the time there were those critics who looked upon this beautiful little song as some sort of a tribute to the use of drugs and "getting high."
I don't believe that to be true at all.
I think that "Puff the Magic Dragon" was an allegory and that Puff was us, you and me, and all the parents and grandparents while the little boy, Jack, represented our children.
There comes a time as life moves on that our children, like Jack, grow up and no longer seek us out; while we can't go back to our home by the sea, we step aside, sadly, and watch them move on in life but we look ahead to another time when, perhaps, another little boy or little girl will come along and than, like Puff, we will be able to, again, "frolic by the sea".
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
