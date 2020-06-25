Dear Editor:
I would like to share my Christian perspective on the current situation.
When someone says to me “be safe” I want to ask them what do you mean? Please tell me what does it mean to be safe?
They would probably say follow the government’s guidelines, stay in your house, put on face coverings when you go outside, use lots of hand sanitizer, maintain social distancing, and you will be safe.
But my response to that would be but how can anyone be safe without their savior?
In the Holy Bible we read: “And just as it happened in the days of Noah, so it shall be also in the days of the Son of Man” (Luke 17:26).
In the days of Noah there was a global flood and the only safe place to be was on the Ark.
Today, there is a global virus and the only safe place is in our savior Jesus Christ.
The Psalm for us today is Psalm 91.
It mentions the deadly pestilence and clearly states that it will not come near those who take refuge in the Lord.
Ken Harvey, Banning
