I am a Banning resident, in the Sun Lakes Country Club 55+ community.
I am opposing the separating this parcel into three parcels and opposing approval of this entire project due to the following concerns.
In late 2019/early 2020, Sun Lakes residents were invited to a “town hall” in our ballroom where we heard from Adam Rush, Community Development Director, Ron McRae of the McRae Group, and their affiliated company, LGE Design/Build.
During this meeting we were shown pictures of previous collaborations and told that this is the type of mixed use of restaurants, business offices, medical offices, and some warehouses at the northern portion of the parcel.
During this meeting, a resident asked about the long-discussed extension of Sun Lakes Boulevard.
It was stated by one of the parties that no construction would begin on this property until stated extension was complete. It is not complete as of today and from what I can garner there is not a current plan to do so.
In an email dated Oct. 12, 2021, Adam Rush has confirmed that construction of this project is not contingent upon the completion of the Sun Lakes Boulevard extension. I understand a zoning change from retail to the project as now described, was approved by the City Council in December of 2020 and there was previously a public hearing.
Unfortunately, this was in the middle of a pandemic and, as with many issues, the notification process did not reach all that it could have.
Apparently, the only homes that received notification were those within 300 feet of the project.
Our Main gate is at nearly 300 feet and with 3327 homes, very few actually received this letter.
As was noted in the review of the Environmental Impact Report, by Lozeau Drury, 3.0 Project Description, the land use plan was asked to be amended to “Business Park, Professional Office, and Commercial Retail.”
This was then amended in the EIR, adding warehouse, after this review.
My point is that this description is what many residents of Sun Lakes were told in March 2020.
I see this as the project being manipulated either by the City or at the behest of the property owner. Per the Lozeau Drury report, it was noted that between The Lakes at Banning Assisted Living and Memory Care to the east of the property and Sun Lakes Country Club to the south 83 percent of the residents are 65 or older and vulnerable to pollution created by additional trucks. In comparison, the average in California is 12 percent over the age of 65.
I do not believe the City’s response or action is taking this into consideration.
Now onto the infrastructure issues. The City’s response to the Lozeau Drury report stated that “all infrastructure required to serve the Project exists adjacent to the site.”
As a simple citizen of Banning, I consider everything involved as part of infrastructure.
This includes streets, power, water, streetlights, roadways, and roadway control (i.e., TRAFFIC). The first area of traffic concern is the entry of trucks turning north from Sun Lakes Blvd onto Sun Lakes Village.
This path of ingress and egress is noted many times in the documents. However, in the advertising video for Cushman Wakefield that shows a circulation of trucks entering much further east than the documentation. As for the Traffic Analysis, has anyone noted that this analysis was taken during a pandemic?
As a person that travels these roads often, I must not so respectfully disagree with this analysis.
Adding trucks from a 600,000+ square-foot warehouse will absolutely increase traffic to unacceptable levels.
It currently takes 2-5 lights to get from 2 nd street onto the freeway heading West. That is with very few trucks. If Sun Lakes Boulevard were extended to Sunset there would at least be other options. As previously noted, with 83 percent of the residents near the project being over 65 years of age there is often need for emergency services, paramedics, ambulance, police, fire, etc.
With added truck traffic this may seriously impede their ability to get to The Lakes, Sun Lakes and Four Seasons Beaumont on the west side of Highland Springs (also a 55 PLUS community).
Every second counts in a medical emergency or emergency evacuation.
For the reasons noted above I am requesting the City of Banning please reconsider this Project as it will be detrimental and potentially hazardous to Communities near the Project.
Sincerely,
Randy Robbins, Banning
