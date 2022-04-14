Miss Garcia,
It is extremely difficult for me to fathom how a warehouse across from the SunLakes community can be supported and allowed to go forward by Banning's city council, mayor, planning commissioner, etc.
At present the traffic on Highland Springs Ave from Country Club Drive is already in gridlock. How can it be approved when it will add hundreds of huge warehouse trucks 24/7 to further jam the same roads to the I-10? This is irresponsible.
Doesn't Banning want to attract more quality stores, services and new home owners which will add revenue and more voters?
Men and women of integrity plan for the long run and aren't blinded by a fast buck in the very short term which will cause great havoc for their community and its voters.
The job of the City of Banning is to improve and make our community a better place.
The question is "Does Banning want to be a desirable place to live or a slum in the making?"
Lynn Neilson, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.