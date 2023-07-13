July 10, 2023
Yes, as Gary Cash stated, "‘40s and ‘50s were golden years." The last administration promised to do something about climate change. Now, we have floods and extreme hot weather over the U.S.A. The last administration gave billionaire corporations a tax cut from 35 percent to 21 percent. This country could have used these taxes toward climate control, infrastructure, health care for all, broad band for all, & etc.. They added 7.8 trillion to the debt ceiling (raised it 3X).
This administration did something: Passed on March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan which gave 30 billion toward fighting COVID, to ensure sufficient supplies, equipment and protective gear. It also helped our lives during then epidemic.
Nov. 15, 2021, the Infrastructure Plan was signed.
Aug. 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed, making billionaire corporations pay at least 18 percent on profits. This bill was to contributed $300 billion toward paying down the national debt.
The last administration made promises, complaints and continues to make false claims.
Betty Cocchini, Calimesa
