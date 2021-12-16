I have just finished reading letters to the editor, and op-eds regarding inevitable progress in the city of Banning-specifically the planned warehouse across from Sun Lakes.
I moved my family here in 1999 for much of the same reason others have moved to the Pass area: natural beauty, clean air, etc.
I agree that all the new construction, especially all the new homes being built, is a travesty against the beautiful views of our mountains.
However, I've lived here long enough to know that Banning has been very slow in development.
Banning is basically "piggy-backing" on Beaumont's growth, and it has not been planned well.
As one writer alluded to, Highland Springs Ave. is already a nightmare, but opening Sun Lakes Blvd. to through traffic (which should have happened years ago) will alleviate some of the congestion.
As we know, Banning is spread out. There are many of us who choose not to live in the gated communities that this project will have the most direct impact on.
Many of us are not retired-we are still working and commuting.
Yes, it is an inconvenience, but as with everything else in life, we must take the bad with the good.
Progress is good. With Banning, it just needs to be planned with future progress in mind.
Steven Gregory, Banning
