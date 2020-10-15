Dear Editor:
Please allow me to begin with interpreting the “clownish parable” in my previous letter. The zany perhaps convoluted parable was written to point out the societal craziness of abolishing a universal voluntary prayer from the public school curriculum although prayer is a constitutional freedom of speech liberty such as practiced in the U.S. Senate (and the House of Representatives).
As the result of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, even the simple public school kindergarten prayer of grace recited prior to a school snack was abolished – here is that prayer: “God is great, God is good, let us thank Him for our food, Amen” – it taught young minds gratitude, respect for Divine authority and encouraged trust in the Creator mentioned in the Declaration of Independence (the 1776 Declaration is often linked with the spirit of the U.S. Constitution).
Now I must admit that saying grace before meals may not thwart indigestion – such as when I neglected to soak the beans overnight and the family complained that the dinner beans weren’t tender enough. In that instance I had to repent, do penance and also offer after-dinner prayers in hopes of quieting grumbling tum-tums and toots of flatulence - but there was more to come when I opened a package of chopped walnuts and found the package had been stored upside down and half of the zip lock package was open – walnuts dropped from the sack like rocks – it was an invitation for ants to bring their friends and relatives.
I vowed to invent an electrical cupboard guarded by Rottweilers to guard packaged goods from carelessness, but was sidetracked trying to tenderize the remaining beans by putting them on simmer.
Oh my, the beans burned while I was busy on another mission, so beware – cooking capers could happen to you and then you may appreciate prayers!
It seems that people are more tuned in to praying during this seventh anniversary month of California COVID-19 precautions that began approximately March 17, 2020.
There are prayers of consolation and comfort for all those who have been affected including President Trump and First Lady Melania. Trump suggested early in the year that controlling American borders was a first line of defense against COVID-19 - but opponents rudely trampled that wisdom. The Trump/Pence administration persevered with an air travel ban. It was a unique “social distancing” maneuver that probably saved countless lives. Despite a pandemic, the Trump/Pence accomplishments and communications have been incredibly effective – the experienced president and vice-president team deserves continued support.
Here in California, the wearing of protective face masks in hopes of containing the spread of the pandemic coronavirus has served a dual purpose.
For several weeks since Sept. 5, the air was acrid with pungent smoke and embers from the El Dorado Park, Yucaipa Fire that caused loss of human and wildlife as the blaze ravaged acres and acres of terrain and wreaked devastation on several residences and other structures. The president has demonstrated vigorous leadership during these critical times – Californians can be thankful for Trump’s caring visit to foreign “village forest” communities and the news he brought back that forest management is key to wildland brush fire control. Hopefully, our Forest Management and adjoining west coast states will adopt and develop improved forest management and fire mitigation standards. A deep-hearted thank you to everyone on the ground and to the pilots who valiantly fought to gain containment of the terrible inferno.
There is also applause for Trump’s efforts in ending funding for “critical race theory” in certain personnel training programs. Critical race theory (CRT) is an insidious ideology rooted in neo-Marxism atheism – it purports to correct prejudicial bias, but in reality CRT is the antithesis of faith and belief in a creator whom many people respect as the sovereign God of all individuals regardless of race, creed, color or gender. CRT has no place in American democracy. But entrenching academic curriculums with simple to complex precepts from the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution from elementary to higher education levels can aid the preservation of divine values to save your schools and bless America!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
