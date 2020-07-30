Dear Editor,
Last Thursday morning I got a toxic dose of our nations news and immediately turned off the television. I was overcome with grief.
Less than an hour a friend texted a photo of the burned out building of Lithopass Printers totally consumed by fire.
My heart and prayers pour out for everyone at Lithograph Printers and prayers for the people suffering in this country.
As I pushed through the day two women appeared outside my art studio carrying a bouquet of flowers! It was Ana and Amanda from the Banning Senior Center delivering a random act of kindness.
My eyes filled with tears of joy at seeing two beautiful smiles that came to brighten my day. Along with the flowers came a message from the universe that there is hope for everyone.
I love this city of Banning. I will pass this kindness forward.
Gloria Toti Bell, Banning
(0) comments
