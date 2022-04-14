Dear Editor,
A current hot issue is the proposed Banning Pointe truck terminal next to Sun Lakes. While this is a current concern, it must be understood within the economic and political history of Banning, which is intertwined. I came to the area in 1998 and have lived in Banning.
Up to at least the change from at large elections to district representation, very politically active individuals many perceive to be fully representative of Sun Lakes dominated Banning politics.
Those individuals seem to have been interested in little north of the freeway and east of Sun Lakes proper except to place unnecessary and unreasonable burdens on business and, purposefully or inadvertently, redirected big box stores which originally planned to open in Banning to Beaumont.
They blocked the extension of Westward through Sun Lakes from Sunset to Highland Springs which, for more than a couple of decades, has greatly contributed to the traffic choke point that is the Highland Springs underpass.
Banning is a low per capita community, I believe most of the city’s income is derived from government checks and whatever drive by spending from freeway travelers. A significant portion of local occupations appear to be minimum wage.
Drugs and alcohol are drivers of welfare dependency, whether first generation, multi – generational or relocated from other communities. Ditto with the homeless population, which is largely driven by drugs and mental illness. Banning needs to develop an approach to deal with addiction and mental illness in order to become economically viable.
Expect no help from the Department of Social services in this regard, a successful endeavor would result in cutbacks to the department. Additionally, outright prohibition of alcohol or draconian measures to suppress local consumption will be doomed to failure and substantial public blow back.
Self motivation needs to be encouraged as well, as no one ever successfully pushed a rope.
I no longer have the data, but I recall that around the time of change to district representation the percentage of the whole Banning population which voted roughly equaled the population of Sun Lakes. That’s not to say Sun Lakes dominated the vote at that time (Sun Lakes would have a higher percentage of community participation), but is suggestive of overall community apathy.
Politicians come and politicians go, but staff hangs around forever greatly influencing long term policy. Staff may deliver selective information to politicians, obstruct change, develop personal empires to be defended at all cost and pursue agendas and pet projects which may not be in the ultimate interest of city administration or the population at large.
Business which pays a decent wage and hires locals must be encouraged to locate in Banning.
To contrast, I believe most of the few Banning Pointe truck terminal employees will live in other communities and much of the work will be automated.
Increasing minimum wage doesn’t work, lowering the cost of living does.
Both Representative Ruiz and a former Banning staff employee just had to resort to divisive “communities of color” rhetoric concerning the freeway and Banning Pointe.
Sun Lakes, the community directly impacted by the truck terminal, is so blindingly white one practically has to wear sunglasses while visiting after dark.
And, someone should inform Dr. Ruiz that while the freeway in fact obliterated the Barrio Chancla, that happened circa 1960 – more than a decade before he was born. A community action committee isn’t going to change any of that.
Allan McNew, Beaumont
