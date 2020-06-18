Editor,
Perhaps the most important change should be in the hiring procedure.
Training is very important; however hiring the type of personnel qualified in the many aspects of the job including compassion is all-important!
I know, because at one time, I had completed most of the hiring hurdles to becoming a police officer.
The final was a meeting with a panel composed of several Police Officers.
After reviewing with my wife the questions they asked me, we made the right decision not to accept a position in the Police department.
Many of the questions asked of me were regarding the use of excessive force.
As a former Medic in the Military I know that in an emergency situation many decisions must be made a split second, but human life must be any Officer’s first priority!
Rick Raum, Banning
