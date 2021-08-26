Dear Editor,
This is a true-to-life story of how a couple that I have known for several years persevered to overcome an unexpected hardship.
The story began in 2016 when the couple who had been renting a home, received a notice from their landlord of intent to sell the rental.
The notice stunned the renters into a flurry of finding a relocation home.
Fortunately for the couple, a homeowner in a nearby community decided to put their property up for lease because the property did not appraise at its listed price. The homeowner did not want to sell for less than list price and the buyer did not want to pay more than an appraised value.
Thus, the homeowner wisely decided to convert the home into a rental property.
The homeowner and prospective renting couple were introduced, and the couple leased the home for four years until déjà vu — the homeowner decided to sell the property in 2021.
Good fortune favored the couple who were in a better financial position in 2021 than they had been in 2016, and they decided to apply for a mortgage.
Voila — the couple was approved and they made a full price offer on the home which was considerably more than what the property had appraised for in 2016.
The 2021 list price for the home, although considerably more than the 2016 appraised value, was a fair market estimate of the property value as between 2016 and 2021, property values had appreciated considerably. One of the factors that accounted for property value escalation was attributed to the law of economics principle called “supply and demand.” “Supply” in this scenario can be understood as housing inventory.
In 2016, the home was competing with a large inventory of similar homes in a similar price range – most qualified buyers would not pay more than the appraised value of a home. In 2021, there were fewer resale homes competing within a similar price range.
This encouraged a market where some competing buyers were willing to pay more than the appraised value.
Some people refer to the phenomenon of a small inventory of homes and numerous buyers as a “seller’s market.”
In 2021, after the renters bit the home buying bullet, the American Dream of Home Ownership came true for the renters when the property came in at a full price appraisal value — it was “Home Sweet Home Ownership” for the couple.
I learned that what had begun as a trial of distress for the couple several years ago, turned into a triumph of patience and endurance that was strengthened through revival of a prayer life. It seems that whatever the dilemma, God provides an answer, amen!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
Commented