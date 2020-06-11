I have lived in Banning for the past 17 years, and recently I am seeing something remarkable and inspiring happening within my city, my community and with the homeless.
The homeless have always been with us.
Over the years, organizations, churches, communities, and individuals have independently offered basic help to the homeless.
In the last 18 months, I have seen a paradigm shift in how they all relate to each other.
Those that have helped the homeless individually in the past are now, on their own, coordinating their efforts with each other.
They are now working hand in hand with the homeless to give them the wherewithal and the tools to better themselves and change their lives.
I want to acknowledge those that have helped our Pass area’s fluctuating 80 plus homeless. Alphabetically listed are some, but by far, not all: Banning City Council, Manager, and Police, Beaumont Presbyterian Church, Carol's Kitchen, Faith In Action, Fellowship Church, First Missionary Baptist Church of Banning, Freedom in Christ Church, Healing Waters, Inc., H.E.L.P., Inc., Immanuel Community Services, Inc., Knights of Columbus, Riverside University Mobile Health System, Set Free Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church of Banning, St. Kateri Catholic Church, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Sun Rise Church, Table of Plenty and countless unnamed individuals.
All have been volunteering their time to work side by side with Banning’s homeless both in “Ramsey Village” and out on the streets, in the rough brush areas and homeless encampments.
They have provided food, mobile showers, haircuts, clothing, blankets, sleeping bags, tents, medical and mental health services; while also helping to develop working relationships between themselves, the homeless, and the County for services they so desperately need.
These groups have provided humanitarian aid throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Covid-19 virus was the catalyst that accelerated the creation of Banning’s “Ramsey Village” which currently houses 40 homeless. Officer Sayeski, our City Manager, and City Council coordinate the activities pertaining to Ramsey Village.
No one group or person can bring about change in the lives of our homeless – it is a coordinated effort that happens as we work within the community, and together with the homeless, to effect change.
If you would like to advance this effort or want to help; contact or donate to the churches or to the 501(c)3 organizations listed below:
Carol’s Kitchen: www.carolskitcheninc.org; Faith in Action: 951-845-7219; Healing Waters: 951-850-0496; H.E.L.P.: www.helpincpantry.com; Immanuel Community Services: www.ministryforhomeless.com; Table of Plenty: www.tableofplenty.org
Teresa-Ann Ochieano, Banning
